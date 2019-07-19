Tiger takes catnap on bed in Indian home after fleeing huge floods

(CNN) A family in India found a wild tiger "relaxing on a bed" in their house following a deadly monsoon which flooded parts of South Asia this week, according to Indian conservationists.

In an image released by India's Wildlife Trust, the massive predator can be seen lounging on a bed in the unnamed family's home in the village of Harmuti, in the northeastern state of Assam.

The tiger is believed to be have come from the neighboring Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site , home to tigers, elephants, bears, and the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses.

"Our vet is making plans with Assam Forest Department to tranquilize a tiger that has entered a house," the group said in a social media post Friday. "Assam floods bring in unusual guests!"

Rohini Ballave Saikia, Deputy Director of Kaziranga National Park, said that there had been attempts to move the tiger but eventually it left of its own accord. "This is the time for their regular activities as it is cooler," he said.