Mitch Petrus, former NFL lineman and Super Bowl champion, dies of heatstroke at age 32

(CNN) Former NFL offensive lineman Mitch Petrus died Thursday night in Arkansas due to heatstroke, officials said. The former Super Bowl champion was 32 years old.

Petrus fell ill Thursday evening after working outside all day at his family business, Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said. He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock just before 9 p.m. and was pronounced dead just before midnight, Hobbs said.

Temperatures in the area reached 92 degrees during the day, and a heat advisory was in effect in Arkansas when Petrus became ill. When the body's temperature rises faster than it can cool down, "heatstroke" occurs, potentially damaging the brain and other vital organs.

Son of Sue and Phil Petrus, the former offensive lineman lived in Carlisle, Arkansas, according to the New York Giants website . Petrus played for Carlisle High School and then for the Hogs, the University of Arkansas Razorbacks football team, where he graduated in 2009 with a degree in agricultural business.

He contributed to the New York Giants' nail-biting Super Bowl defeat of the New England Patriots, 21-17, in February 2012. Petrus also played for the Tennessee Titans and the Patriots before retiring from the NFL in 2013.