An anonymous donor asked a hospital where it needed help and gave $25 million to make it happen

(CNN) Children's Hospital of Los Angeles will now be able to help many more kids, thanks to an anonymous $25 million gift.

It is one of the single largest donations in the hospital's history, according to President and CEO Paul Viviano.

"This truly transformative gift comes at a time when demand is growing quickly -- particularly among underserved children in Southern California -- both for pediatric neurological care as well as interventional radiology's broad range of minimally invasive procedures," Viviano said in a statement.

Part of the $25 million will go toward creating a multidisciplinary Neurological Institute Outpatient Center.

The hospital has seen a growing need for pediatric neurological care over the years, Viviano told CNN. He hopes that the new outpatient center will be open by 2022 and that by that time, the hospital will be able to care for as many as 31,000 neurological patients.

