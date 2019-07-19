Magazine to give out 'LGBT-free zone' stickers to readers

(CNN) A Polish news magazine has announced plans to distribute stickers proclaiming an "LGBT-free zone" to its readers.

The right-wing weekly publication Gazeta Polska said it will include the stickers, which feature an image of a black cross over a Pride flag alongside the inflammatory slogan, in its next issue.

The stunt has sparked outrage from many inside the country and was criticized by the US Ambassador to Poland.

"I am disappointed and concerned that some groups use stickers to promote hatred and intolerance," Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher said on Twitter Thursday. "We respect freedom of speech, but we must stand together on the side of values such as diversity and tolerance."

On Friday, Piotr Muller, a spokesman for the country's ruling Law and Justice Party, known by its Polish acronym PiS, issued a rebuke to Mosbacher, saying her statement was "unnecessary."

