Man who claims his amputation stump is pictured on cigarette packs is wrong, EU says

(CNN) A man who claims a picture of his amputated leg stump is being used on cigarette packets without his permission is wrong, the European Commission says.

The unnamed Albanian man says the picture, which appears as a warning of the dangers of smoking , features distinctive scars and was taken when he visited an orthopedic center last year -- but the Commission, which oversees the images used on cigarette packets, says the featured stump isn't his.

The man's lawyer, Antoine Fittante, told CNN that his client's amputation was not related to smoking but was caused by an armed assault in Albania in 1997.

"He considers it an injury to his dignity because it is a picture of his body that was used publicly," Fittante said.

"He is not asking for a financial request, he just wants to see the photo removed. He and his family want to understand how this photo got from point A to point B because they were devastated when they saw it. They really didn't take it well," Fittante said.

Read More