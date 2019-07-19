A$AP Rocky to remain in detention after Swedish court grants prosecutor's request

(CNN) American rapper A$AP Rocky will remain in prison for another week to allow prosecutors to finish their investigation into an assault that took place in June, a Swedish court has ruled.

The 30-year-old -- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- has been detained since July 3, following a confrontation in the Swedish capital where he faces accusations of serious assault, CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen reported.

Stockholm District Court decided the rapper should remain in custody "because of the flight risk," prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.

As a result, the prosecution has until July 25 to "complete the investigation," into a brawl that broke out on June 30, which A$AP Rocky is suspected of being involved in.

On Instagram A$AP Rocky posted two videos that show him, and his companions, asking two men to stop following them.