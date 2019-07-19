Customers are loving these 10 products from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom's biggest shopping event of the year has arrived, and it's not like other sales.

The amazing thing about Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is that it's filled with new arrivals and best-selling products rather than excess or unwanted inventory. That means you can get steep discounts on items that customers actually love.

Not sure where to begin? We've rounded up 10 super popular products from the Anniversary Sale. Not only are these pieces worth investing in — but they might sell out, so jump on these deals quickly!

Note that Nordstrom cardholders can shop these deals right away, while they'll be open to the general public starting July 19.

1. Zella Live In High Waist Leggings ($38.90 to $45.90, originally $59 to $69; nordstrom.com)

Zella's best-selling leggings feature a comfy and flattering slip-proof waist band plus moisture-wicking fabric, making them perfect for working out and lounging around alike. They come in plus sizes and have a 4.5-star rating from nearly 6,000 reviews.

2. Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($42.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Upgrade your sleepwear with this pajama set from Nordstrom's in-house line, made from soft modal cotton and finished with menswear-inspired piping. The Moonlight jammies have a nearly perfect rating from more than 1,000 reviews. Want something a little lighter for summer? They also come in a short version ($35.90, originally $55; nordstrom.com).

3. Kiehl's Creme de Corps jumbo lotion ($49, originally $78; nordstrom.com)

Kiehl's cult-favorite body lotion is a steal at this price for a jumbo-sized 33.8-ounce bottle. The ultrarich lotion, which includes the antioxidant beta carotene, has close to 5 stars from almost 1,000 reviews, and promises to leave your skin quenched and happy. It may be summer now, but a bottle this size should last you through the dry winter months!

4. The North Face ThermoBall Zip Hoodie ($159.90, originally $220; nordstrom.com)

This is an excellent deal on a very lightweight yet very warm puffer jacket from The North Face. The ThermoBall is water-resistant and highly compressible, making it easy to toss in a backpack when you're not wearing it.

5. Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw ($25.90, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

This soft and cozy polyester blanket comes in 17 vibrant colors and has close to a 5-star rating from 1,200 reviews. It's machine-washable, so snuggle with it as often as you want.

6. Quay It's My Way Sunglasses ($35.90, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

A pair of cat eye sunnies from the popular Australian brand Quay.

7. Ugg Melrose Bootie ($99.90, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg's shearling bootie are both cozy and practical, so you never need to put on real shoes again to take out the trash.

8. Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra ($44.90, originally $68; nordstrom.com)

Natori's bras are beloved because they manage to strike an elusive balance between comfort and looks. The best-selling Feathers model doesn't go on sale too often — especially not in as many colors as are on offer here — so this is a great time to stock up. (Note that all colors except for "spring mint" are marked down.)

9. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan ($76.90, originally $116; nordstrom.com)

This soft, goes-with-anything cardigan comes in four colors and has a near-perfect rating from more than 2,600 reviews. It's machine-washable and dryable, so you can go ahead and toss it on every day. Smaller sizes have sold out in the past, so petites may want to jump on this deal ASAP.

10. Nordstrom at Home Hydrocotton bath towel ($20.90, originally $29; nordstrom.com)

A sale is a great excuse to treat yourself to some new bathroom linens. Nordstrom's plush "hydrocotton" towels are specially woven for "maximum absorbency," earning them top marks from more than 500 reviewers.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.