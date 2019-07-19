50 steals under $50 to shop now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

It's time to save serious money at the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Every year, for a limited time, the department store sells a huge number of items at extremely steep discounts, and you can expect everything from home decor items to stylish fashion finds. While the sale officially starts on July 19, Nordstrom card members can shop great early access deals starting right now -- so get to it.

Since we know navigating a sale of this size can be intimidating, our team has curated the best deals under $50 that will have you clicking "add to cart." From designer goods to kitchen staples, here are our favorite 50 items for under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. But act fast -- these fabulous finds won't stay in stock for long.

Upgrade your summer wardrobe with the All In Favor Twist Tank ($18.90, originally $29; nordstrom.com). It has a fun twist at the hem for a pop, but is still minimalist enough to be part of any outfit.

Instead of going for standard gold hoops, consider the Kate Spade New York Glitter Huggie Earrings ($37.90, originally $58; nordstrom.com). A pop of glitter makes them a festive addition to an all-black outfit, and they'll definitely get a ton of attention.

Ideal for summer gatherings, this Anthropologie House of Mirrors Earthenware Bowl ($8.90, originally $14; nordstrom.com) has a calming blue palette that makes it a great statement piece. Serve your favorite dip in this bowl, and watch the compliments roll in.

A classic for a reason, the Vans 59 Classic Slip-On Sneaker ($39.90, originally $59.95; nordstrom.com) gets an upgrade with a touch of suede at the back. Comfortable and stylish — what more could you want?

A giant gemstone on a silver chain makes the Kendra Scott 'Rae' Long Pendant Necklace ($45.90, originally $70; nordstrom.com) great for anybody looking for a jewelry piece that's different, yet classic. An easy clasp lets you adjust the length as you like, depending on your mood.

Crafted in Portugal of premium cotton, the Missoni Home Tabata Hand Towel ($25.90, originally $35; nordstrom.com) has bold, colorful stripes that make it an amazing summer addition to the home. The rainbow of colors suits practically any decor.

The Halogen Seamless Day Bra ($13.90, originally $22; nordstrom.com) proves that you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style. A wide band allows this wirefree option to stay snug, giving enough support for easy, everyday wear.

From London-based The White Company, the Avignon Print 200 Thread Count Pillowcase ($18.90, originally $26; nordstrom.com) is pure luxury. Tiny pompoms and delicate embroidery make it a dainty option for an all-white bed.

This duo includes full-size and travel-size bottles of Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50 Home & Away Duo ($28, originally $40; nordstrom.com), a unique spray with SPF 50 to block harmful UV rays while it's moisturizing the skin. It even works to set makeup easily, making it a truly multipurpose product.

Perfect for fall, the Madewell Dipped Crown Felt Hat ($44.90, originally $68; nordstrom.com) has a lovely chocolate brown hue that will add a little warmth to chilly autumn days. The molded crown helps it fit a bit more snugly as well, for a rakish look.

Cathy's Concepts Cheers Set of 4 Champagne Flutes ($49.90, originally $75; nordstrom.com) make every single day a celebration, thanks to the toasty saying on each. Playful, yet elegant -- what more could you want?

Great for layering when the weather gets cold, the BP. Ottoman Front Zip Hoodie ($39.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com) is a cotton-blend option that has a terry finish for additional softness. It has a slight stretch as well, for an oversized look that still looks polished.

Bring on the vintage vibes with the Peri Home Fringe Pillow ($19.90, originally $29.99; nordstrom.com). Fringe accents allow this pillow to make a statement on any sofa or bed, but we suggest buying several in different colors for a truly magical look.

Celeb-endorsed for a reason, the Mario Badescu The Essentials Set ($23, originally $33; nordstrom.com) features a hydrating lip balm, blemish-fighting drying lotion, and soothing aloe spray — all the items you need for photo-ready skin in minutes.

If you're looking for a wardrobe staple that's classic to a T, the Nordstrom Men's Shop Mercer Leather Belt ($36.90, originally $49.50; nordstrom.com) should definitely be on your radar. A simple buckle and all-black exterior make it a fitting choice for practically any occasion.

Durable and functional, these Treasure and Bond Forged Iron Salad Servers ($28.90, originally $39; nordstrom.com) are great for entertaining, but also for family dinners when you want to add a little more formality for a special occasion.

Available in both gold and silver, Argento Vivo Art Deco Hoop Drop Earrings ($44.90, originally $68; nordstrom.com) feature bars at the center of the hoops for a unique spin on the traditional style. With a 3-inch drop, they're sure to stand out.

One of our favorite brands for a reason, the S'well Aurora Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($22.90, originally $35; nordstrom.com) stays condensation-free and has a double-walled interior that keeps cold liquids cold for up to 24 hours and warm liquids warm for 12, making it ideal for on-the-go living.

Featuring a Nordstrom-exclusive print, the Anthropologie Tangier Floral Bath Mat ($37.90, originally $58; nordstrom.com) is a lovely plush option, featuring cotton flowers on a soft blue background. It's machine-washable for easy cleanup.

If you suffer from dull skin, Becca Cosmetics Skin Love Essentials Kit ($48, originally $84; nordstrom.com) is perfect for you. It features the Skin Love Glow Elixir, a serum specifically created to boost essential nutrients in the skin; the Skin Love Brighten & Blur Primer, which is filled with antioxidants to fight pollutants; and the Skin Love Glow Shield Prime & Set Mist, which helps to refresh makeup and moisturize the skin.

A pair of garden-inspired candles, the Voluspa Classic Candle Duo ($29.50, originally $32.50; nordstrom.com) offers two rose scents that are decidedly different from one another, but equally exciting: Rose Otto consists of essential oils, while Rose Champs is reminiscent of sugared rose petals and brut rosé Champagne. This gives you two delightfully dissimilar options, depending on your mood.

Florals come alive in the Chelsea28 Ruched Waist Mini Dress ($49.90, originally $79; nordstrom.com), which features a ruched waist for definition, a V neck for a pop, and a flared skirt for some fun. Pair it with heels for a truly flirty look.

Designed in collaboration with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, these Quay Australia x ARod Poster Boy 60mm Polarized Square Sunglasses ($39.90, originally $60; nordstrom.com) boast 100% UV protection and polarized lenses in a cool aviator style. They're available in two colors, smoky black and matte blue, so you can go classic or daring.

Make your home smell like the ocean with the Antica Farmacista Acqua Home Ambiance Perfume ($44, originally $66; nordstrom.com). A reed diffuser that blends musk and algae for a sea-breeze scent, it's great for long summer days when you'd rather be at the beach.

Rustic in the best way, this Nordstrom At Home Large Wood Serving Bowl ($45.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com) can be used for anything from salad to mashed potatoes, and can work for intimate family gatherings as well as large-scale parties.

You might expect a bag of this size to be uncomfortable to lug around, but the Champion Top Load Backpack ($46.90, originally $70; nordstrom.com) has padded straps to make it easier on your shoulders. That, along with the soft fleece fabric and plethora of pockets, makes it a multipurpose option for everything from weekend travel to work.

Available in three pretty pastel options, the Treasure & Bond Lightweight Cross Dyed Scarf ($31.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com) blends wool with acrylic for a fall staple that won't leave you sweating. The textured fringe gives it a dressier vibe.

Who says chambray is just for clothes? The Peri Home Geo Embroidered Chambray Shower Curtain ($25.90, originally $39.99; nordstrom.com) adds simple white embroidery to blue chambray for a nautical look that's anything but cliché.

Ideal for contemporary homes, the DKNY Fine Grid Wastebasket ($25.90, originally $39.99; nordstrom.com) has a gorgeous aqua hue and ceramic exterior. Try it in an all-white bathroom or bedroom for contrast.

Add an elegant twist to your bar or kitchen with Viski Belmont Professional Heavyweight Cocktail Shaker ($29.90, originally $44.99; nordstrom.com). Gold-plated with a built-in strainer and pro-grade depth, it's exactly what you need to mix up delicious drinks on the regular.

If you know you're going to be spending some low-key nights at home, you need the comfiest clothing options available — like the Topshop Supersoft Heart Print Sweatshirt ($25.90, originally $40; nordstrom.com), which features a baby pink background and slouchy sleeves.

And of course, pair it with the Topshop Supersoft Heart Print Knit Joggers ($25.90, originally $40; nordstrom.com) in the same fabric, featuring a drawstring waist and cropped bottoms for total comfort and ease.

If you're tired of solid-colored textiles, the Nordstrom Marble Print Throw Blanket ($29.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com) is a great compromise. It has just enough of a print, without being overwhelming.

This Nordstrom at Home Wine Rack ($29.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com) holds up to six bottles of your favorite vino in a fashionable design, and the golden hue adds shine and style.

An award-winning formula, the Philosophy Amazing Grace Shower Gel and Body Emulsion Trio ($38, originally $61; nordstrom.com) consists of two sizes of the shampoo, bath, and shower gel, as well as a travel-sized firming body emulsion for silky soft skin. The delicate floral fragrance could be just the pick-me-up you need.

Upgrade your regular wine and cheese night with the Anthropologie Hello Lovely Marble & Brass Cheese Board ($44.90, originally $68; nordstrom.com). With brass inlays and a fun, cheeky saying, it's a playful twist on a classic.

If you thought reading glasses couldn't be chic, think again: Kate Spade New York Dollie 53mm Reading Glasses ($44.90; originally $68; nordstrom.com) have a modern frame that steals the show, while the subtle logo is positioned elegantly.

Finding a good pair of workout leggings is no easy task, but Nordstrom's High Waist Crop Leggings ($18.90, originally $29; nordstrom.com) may be just what you're looking for. Featuring a flattering high waist and convenient cropped length, they'll work for both that relaxing yoga session and your sweaty spin class.

Created from a unique process in order to increase surface area and create maximum absorbency, the Nordstrom at Home Organic Hydrocotton Heathered Hand Towel ($13.90, originally $19; nordstrom.com) is a lovely, plush option that's spa-like at an affordable price.

Ted Baker's signature floral print is one of the brand's best-known motifs, and now you can get it for cheap. The Ted Baker London Fantasia Envelope Clutch ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com) features a pretty blue print and rose-toned hardware for an opulent feel.

As if Converse sneakers weren't comfy enough, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Low Top Sneaker ($39.90, originally $60; nordstrom.com) features an elasticized back for easy removal. The knotted laces punch up the modern factor.

Featuring a softer cat eye, Something Navy 62mm Wire Cat Eye Sunglasses ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com) are an updated option for the woman who likes to keep on top of the trends. Available in both silver and green tones, it's the modern pop your summer wardrobe needs.

Ideal for sweaty workouts, the Zella Body Viper Sports Bra ($28.90, originally $39; nordstrom.com) has moisture-wicking material and a sexy, strappy back, making it both functional and stylish.

Knowing where your coffee comes from is important, and with Nordstrom Ethically Sourced Debut Espresso Blend 2-Pack Whole Bean Coffee ($21.90, originally $27.90; nordstrom.com), that won't be an issue. Sourced from some of the most renowned coffee growing regions in the world (Guatemala, Colombia, Sumatra, and Brazil), it has dark notes and a caramel finish — and you get the satisfaction of making the ethical choice.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, consider the Nordstrom Pavé Eternity Band ($24.90, originally $39; nordstrom.com). Featuring stunning crystals on a light gold or silver band, this brilliant jewelry piece is the ultimate symbol of everlasting love.

Armed with the brand's signature logo, the Polo Ralph Lauren All Over Pony Lounge Pants ($28.90, originally $44; nordstrom.com) are made of incredibly soft, lightweight cotton for an easy breezy fit and feel — ideal for relaxing nights at home.

Bold in the best way, the Marimekko Mini Unikko 200 Thread Count Dark Red Pillowcases ($15.90 - $22.90, originally $24.99 - $34.99; nordstrom.com) have a bright floral pattern that combines vivid pinks and reds for a statement-making addition to any bedroom.

If the sassy saying on this PST By Project Social T 'I Don't Need Coffee' Tee ($18.90, originally $29; nordstrom.com) doesn't get you a reaction, the pretty colors most definitely will. Consider this cropped cotton tee the ultimate cool girl summer staple.

Instead of going for full-on shine, this Peri Home Metallic Chenille Pillow ($25.90, originally $39.99; nordstrom.com) has subtle ornamentation instead. This is an accent pillow with a twist, available in three pretty colors.

A solid pair of flats is an absolute must, and the BP. Sierra Flat ($29.90, originally $49.95; nordstrom.com) dresses up the traditional style with a scalloped top and pointed toe. It's the ultimate workweek necessity and will go with practically anything.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.