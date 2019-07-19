These 10 items on sale at Nordstrom may surprise you

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is finally here, and it's about so much more than clothes. Everything from luxury linens to fine jewelry, designer luggage and home goods is marked way down for the big event.

Nordstrom has become a one-stop shop for all sorts of quality products, which means it's worth checking out the Anniversary Sale even if you're not in the market for a new outfit.

To that end, we've rounded up 10 items from the sale that might surprise you — including some products you probably didn't even realize Nordstrom sold in the first place!

The Anniversary Sale lasts through August 4, so scoop up some of these items before it's over.

1. Treasure and Bond cotton and linen duvet cover ($83.90 to $98.90, originally $169 to $199; nordstrom.com)

Add a laid-back touch to the bedroom with this soft, breathable duvet cover woven from a linen and cotton blend. The cover comes in seven colors and is machine washable and dryable.

2. La Mer Crème de la Mer moisturizing cream ($1,130, originally $1,497; nordstrom.com)

If you've ever dreamed of slathering your skin with La Mer's legendary moisturizer, now's your chance to snag an 8.5-ounce jar for about $350 less than usual. La Mer's signature cream contains a sea kelp-derived elixir the brand calls "Miracle Broth," which was developed by a physicist in the 1960s to soothe burns and incidentally was found to work wonders for dry and aging skin.

3. Patagonia Refugio 28L backpack ($58.90, originally $89; nordstrom.com)

Patagonia's comfortable and roomy Refugio backpack features an adjustable sternum strap, outer water bottle pockets, and a padded internal laptop sleeve, making it a great bag for trails and cities alike. The Refugio comes in sleek black or a variety of more outdoorsy colors, and Patagonia has built a name for quality gear that'll last a lifetime.

4. Surya Home Germili Medallion area rug ($74.90 to $401.90, originally $100 to $536; nordstrom.com)

This soft boho-chic rug comes in nine color combinations and four sizes, so you can add a vibrant touch to any space in the house.

5. Nuna 2019 MIXX Stroller ($499.90, originally $669.95; nordstrom.com)

This lightweight stroller offers rear and forward facing seat option, UPF 50+ canopy, and a lightweight design.

6. Tory Burch Mini Everly crossbody bag ($165.90, originally $248; nordstrom.com)

Lots of goods from designer brand Tory Burch are marked down for the Anniversary Sale, but we especially love this compact and versatile crossbody bag. The pebbled leather comes in four colors and can easily be dressed up or down. It's a great deal at about $80 off.

7. Michele Deco watch ($329.90, originally $495; nordstrom.com)

This chic watch from designer brand Michele features three-hand Swiss quartz movement plus an interchangeable strap, so you can make sure your watch always matches your look.

8. Nuna Pipa Lite LX car seat ($314.90, originally $419.95; nordstrom.com)

A great pick for new parents, Nuna's highly rated, ultralight Pipa car seat weighs just 6 pounds and is constructed out of aerospace-grade aluminum. The car seat also features an ergonomic carry handle, a UPF 50+ canopy, and a shock-absorbing frame.

9. Tumi Short Trip Rolling Packing Case ($665.90, originally $995; nordstrom.com)

Save more than $300 off a high-quality, lightweight spinner case from trusted luggage brand Tumi. This suitcase has four wheels and a telescoping handle for smooth maneuverability, plus a two-way zipper closure and TSA-approved lock. Each bag comes with a unique "Tumi Tracer" number linked to a Tumi database, meant to help locate your bag if it ever gets lost.

On a tighter budget? Nordstrom's own branded spinner set — which comes with 29- and 18-inch hardshell cases, in either black or pink — is also marked down ($199.90, originally $299; nordstrom.com).

10. Slip for Beauty Sleep 100% silk pillowcase duo ($119, originally $170; nordstrom.com)

Silk causes less friction than other common pillowcase fibers, reducing tugging on your skin and hair throughout the night. This set comes with two queen-sized, 100% mulberry silk pillowcases to help you wake up with less frizz and fewer cheek creases. And don't worry — despite being fancier than your average pillowcases, these are still machine washable.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.