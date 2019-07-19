South Korean man sets himself on fire outside Japanese embassy in Seoul

Seoul (CNN) A man in his seventies has self-immolated inside his car in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, authorities in the South Korean capital said Friday.

According to a statement from the local Jongno Fire Station, "it is presumed that the man, using 20 liters of gasoline and butane gas in the car, tried to set himself on fire."

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, at 3:24 a.m. The man succumbed to his injuries in hospital several hours later, after suffering extensive second-degree burns to his chest, arm and face.

The reason for the incident has not been revealed.