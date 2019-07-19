Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)How dollar stores are hurting local businesses, the rise of the electric car revolution and top cruise destinations around the world. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
The growth of dollar stores is causing tension with local businesses, who say that the discount stores stifle competition.
Electric cars are slowly becoming a bigger part of the market, but there are certain hurdles the industry needs to overcome in order for them to become an everyday car.
100 years ago, Hilton opened its first hotel in Cisco, Texas. Since then, it has grown into a massive global brand that owns 5.2% of all hotel rooms around the world.
In this week's episode of "The Bachelorette," the show's villain, Luke P., was finally sent packing. He was upset to learn Hannah Brown, the bachelorette, was not a virgin, although he himself is not.
The World Health Organization announced that the recent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is a public emergency of international concern. As of July 17, at least 1,600 people have died.
Despite strict sanctions from the United Nations on North Korea, Kim Jong Un is still able to get his hands on luxury vehicles. Here's how North Korea smuggles millions of dollars worth of cars and other items into the country every year.