(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- The Trump administration floated the possibility of admitting zero refugees next year.
-- House Democrats are banking on the thought that Robert Mueller's testimony will shift public perception about Trump. Here's what Democrats are planning to ask Mueller.
-- A fire at an electric substation left 13,000 people without power in Madison, Wisconsin. It happened because of a massive heat wave, which will bring misery to millions of people in the Midwest and all along the East Coast.
-- Policed gained a clue in the Kyoto anime attack, where 33 people were killed on Thursday. The man suspected of torching the studio told police his work had been plagiarized.
-- At least seven aftershocks were recorded after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Greek capital of Athens.
-- Stores like Dollar General are sweeping across America. Read why that's a problem for low-income Americans.
-- An ESPN personality called his own network "cowardly" for not addressing racism.
-- This tiger snoozed on a family's bed.
-- The "Cats" trailer dropped, and it's horrifying the internet.