Canadian government agrees to pay a nearly $1 billion settlement for claims of sexual misconduct in the armed forces

(CNN) The Canadian government has agreed to pay a nearly $1 billion settlement to members of the Armed Forces and Department of National Defense who allege widespread sexual misconduct.

The settlement does not admit liability, according to a statement , but it does reserve a total of $900 million for both members of the class action lawsuits and current or former employees "who experienced sexual harassment, sexual assault or discrimination based on sex, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation."

Their individual payments will range between $5,000 and $55,000 depending on the type of treatment they experienced, with exceptional cases eligible for $155,000, according to the statement. That amount will also be affected by how many people file claims.

"We're a government that takes sexual misconduct extremely seriously," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters, according the CNN news partner CBC . "No one should feel unsafe in their place of work, in their communities."

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said the Forces "will continue to learn from these survivors as we take steps to achieve lasting and positive change," according to CBC.

