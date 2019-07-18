The week in 33 photos

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
From left, US Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York hold a news conference in Washington on Monday, the day after President Donald Trump tweeted that these four lawmakers should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Trump stood by those remarks on Monday, denying they were racially motivated. Three of the four congresswomen in question were born in the US and all four are US citizens.
US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Wednesday, July 17. At the rally the crowd was heard chanting "Send her back!" targeted at Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman Minnesota Democrat who was born in Somalia. Trump later disavowed the chant, following backlash from both sides of the aisle.
A large section of Manhattan's Upper West Side and Midtown neighborhoods stand in darkness during a partial blackout on Saturday, July 13. At its peak, the New York blackout shut off power to about 73,000 customers, according to officials with the utility company Con Edison. The disruption included subway delays, traffic light outages, as well as Jennifer Lopez being forced to reschedule her Madison Square Garden performance, and productions of Broadway shows taking to the streets.
A giant jellyfish the size of a human swims alongside a scuba diver off the southwestern coast of England. The barrel jellyfish was spotted near Falmouth by broadcaster and biologist Lizzie Daly, who described the encounter as "breathtaking." The jellyfish typically grow up to one meter (3.2 feet) and weigh up to 25 kilograms (55 lbs), according to The Wildlife Trusts.
Miguel Gámez, father of Heydi Nallely Gámez García, touches the bruises on his daughter's neck as his sister Jessica Gámez García cries in the background on Thursday, July 17. Heydi, an immigrant from Honduras, is on life support in Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, New York, after attempting suicide.
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, center left, greets singer Beyoncé and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as she and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, far left, attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on Sunday, July 14.
Spectators are illuminated by cellphones as a Saturn V rocket image is projected on the side of the Washington Monument to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing during the early morning of Tuesday, July 16, in Washington, DC.