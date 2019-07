The week in 33 photos

From left, US Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York hold a news conference in Washington on Monday, the day after President Donald Trump tweeted that these four lawmakers should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Trump stood by those remarks on Monday, denying they were racially motivated . Three of the four congresswomen in question were born in the US and all four are US citizens.