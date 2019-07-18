This Navy warship went down in World War II with 49 crew members aboard. Divers finally found it after 75 years

(CNN) The USS Eagle PE-56 was supporting Navy training exercises off the coast of Maine when an explosion tore it in half in April 1945.

Only 13 people survived, and 49 officers and crew members went down with the ship.

For 75 years, no one knew exactly where the submarine hunter -- and its crew -- rested at the bottom of the ocean.

But in June 2018, a team of eight wreck divers working with the Smithsonian Channel finally located it about six miles from Maine's shore.

The group of divers, known as the Nomad Exploration Team, spent four years searching for the wreck until they stumbled upon it with the help of sonar technology from Garry Kozak.

Read More