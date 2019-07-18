Texas A&M's new program opens the door to college education for students with disabilities

(CNN) Even as universities strive to become more inclusive places, students with intellectual and developmental disabilities still have often found the door to higher education closed to them.

But Texas A&M University has launched the state's first inclusive, four-year postsecondary education program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It is called Aggie ACHIEVE; and while it is not a degree program, it is also not just a taste of the college experience. Students will graduate with a certificate acknowledging their completion of the program, the university said.

"This is not meant to be a place to come get the college experience and then go back to what you were doing before. The intention of this program is to provide a rigorous education, academics and employment experience that will prepare these young adults to go out and work in the community in a job they are interested in that matches their strengths," said Dr. Carly Gilson, assistant professor of special education.

The first cohort of the certificate program includes four students from within the state who will begin in the fall.

