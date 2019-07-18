Steph Curry defends wife Ayesha after she was made fun of for dancing

(CNN) Ayesha Curry, cook, author, restauranteur and wife of NBA star Steph Curry, recently opened her fourth restaurant, International Smoke in Del Mar, California.

And when you open your FOURTH restaurant, you're entitled to to a little dancing.

However, video of Curry doing the Milly Rock at her opening brought the internet trolls out of the woodwork, who mocked her mercilessly for her (clearly casual) moves.

You really think Steph Curry was going to stand for that?

The three-time NBA champion set people straight in his Instagram story Wednesday.

Steph Curry responds to the (very odd) social media critiques of Ayesha Curry dancing at her restaurant opening: pic.twitter.com/n59pW3UTBg — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) July 17, 2019

