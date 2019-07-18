Rapper YG's home searched in connection with murder investigation

(CNN) Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are searching the Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG in connection with a deputy-involved shooting that caused a bystander's death, authorities said Thursday.

YG, whose name is Keenon Jackson, was not at the home when the warrant was executed but several people were detained, the sheriff's office said. One person, 29-year-old Tyquan Williams, was arrested on a weapons charge, the sherrif's office said. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

There is no warrant for the rapper's arrest, authorities said.

A 2018 black Cadillac Escalade registered to the rapper was chased by deputies and shots were fired from the vehicle on July 3 in Compton, according to the sheriff's office. A man was found dead on a street corner after the chase, authorities said.

Two days after the shooting, YG posted on social media: "I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn't learn of these events until after they happened!"

