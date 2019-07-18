It took him 13 years, but an NFL rookie finally bought his parents a house

(CNN) What makes a house a home? For one rookie, it's a whole lot of faith, love and support.

Mecole Hardman says he has been dreaming of buying his parents, particularly his mother, a home for almost 13 years. Now at the age of 21, the Kansas City Chiefs player is able to cross that life goal off his bucket list.

The wide receiver was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft in April and is days away from training camp, but he still made time for family this week.

He told CNN this has been a dream for so long because of the way his family grew up. He remembers constantly moving to different homes with his parents and five siblings.

Awwww. Stop making me cry. I love you to son❤️❤️ — Danyell Hardman (@ltrvhardman) July 18, 2019

"We never had a real house, you know?" Hardman told CNN on Thursday.

