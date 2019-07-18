Meet the guy behind the 'Area 51' page. He's terrified of what he's created

(CNN) It's all fun and games until you accidentally incite a giant mob to raid a top-secret military base.

The internet has been buzzing with excitement about a Facebook event entitled, "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," with 1.6 million people having clicked "Going" and another 1.2 million have indicating they're "Interested" on the event page.

Hitherto cloaked in mystery, the man behind the legend has stepped forward.

On June 27, Matty Roberts, who lives in California, created the Facebook page as a joke, not realizing that millions would rally behind his battle cry to "see them aliens" at the Air Force facility in Nevada.

Most, but not all, knew the desert congregation scheduled for September 20 was in jest, as the page included instructions such as "If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens." (For the uninitiated, "naruto run" is a reference to a type of running in a popular anime show.)

