A postcard from Hong Kong will be returned -- 26 years later -- to its sender back home in Illinois

(CNN) It took 26 years for a postcard to make it from Hong Kong to Illinois, but the rest of the journey should go much quicker.

The postcard, dated July 8, 1993, arrived in Kim Draper's mailbox in Springfield on, of all days, July 8.

It was addressed to Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash and signed, "Your Dad."

Draper thought they might have been previous owners but didn't find their names in property records. The home's last owner didn't know them either, she said.

So, Draper shared the mystery with her local newspaper and then with CNN, in hopes someone who knew them would see it.

