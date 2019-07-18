Joe Raedle/Getty Images Police clash with protesters during demonstrations against Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló on Monday, July 22. The protests continued into Tuesday morning. In pictures: Massive protests in Puerto Rico

Clashes between protesters and police erupted near the governor's mansion in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday night as protesters demanded the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

The protesters are calling for Rosselló's resignation after Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published a series of homophobic and misogynistic messages between Rosselló and members of his inner circle.

The leaks came the same week that two former officials from the Rosselló administration were arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation.

Rosselló announced that he will not seek reelection next year and is resigning as the president of the New Progressive Party. But he said he will remain governor until he can hand the work "over to my democratically elected successor."

"I have made mistakes, and I have apologized," he said. "I am a good man who has a great love for my island and for everyone."

His announcements have done nothing to calm the protesters, who say they won't rest until Rosselló resigns.