Xavier Garcia/Bloomberg/Getty Images A woman is assisted through the streets as demonstrators run following clashes with police officers. Protesters have been calling for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, July 17. In pictures: Puerto Rico in protest

Puerto Ricans have been calling for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló after nearly 900 pages of leaked chats from the governor's private Telegram Messenger group were published over the weekend. The embattled governor is rejecting calls to step down, stating, "I will continue my work and my responsibility to the people of Puerto Rico."