Florida will require mental health education for students in sixth grade and above

(CNN) Florida will become the third state in the US to require students to learn more about mental health, behind Virginia and New York.

The Florida State Board of Education voted on Wednesday to require public schools to provide students in grades six and above a minimum of five hours of mental health education annually.

The announcement comes as studies reveal more about how screen time and social media impacts teenagers mentally.

According to the department's press release , the curriculum will include: awareness of signs and symptoms, the process for getting or seeking help for themselves or others, awareness of resources and what to do or say to peers struggling with mental health disorders.

Partnering with the First Lady

