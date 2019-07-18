A California man who drove his wife and autistic sons off a pier is charged with murder

(CNN) The California father whose two sons with autism died after he drove off a wharf in the Port of Los Angeles has been charged with capital murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

Ali Elmezayen, 45, of Hawthorne, California, was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, the DA's office said.

Court documents describe the two sons as "suffer[ing] from severe autism." Elmezayen and Diab also have a third son, Elhussein. He "was also diagnosed with autism but was high functioning" and "was away at an overnight camp through his high school" when the family car plummeted into the water, according to the legal documents.

When questioned following the incident, Elmezayen told police that he may have accidentally pressed the accelerator or that he may have passed out as a result of medication he took two days earlier related to his medical condition, Thalassemia Minor, according to official testimony cited in the case. (Some patients with this inherited blood disorder that causes fatigue are treated with deferasirox , a medicine known to cause side effects, though fainting is not a common one.)