California man who drove autistic sons and partner off pier charged with murder

(CNN) The California father whose two autistic sons died after he drove off a wharf in the Port of Los Angeles has been charged with capital murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced .

Ali Elmezayen, 45, of Hawthorne, California, was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, the DA's office said.

In November 2018, Elmezayen was arrested by the FBI and charged with four counts of mail fraud, four counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft (for posing as his domestic partner in calls to the insurance companies) and five counts of money laundering, according to the US Attorney's Office of the Central District of California. The district attorney's office alleges that Elmezayen had schemed to collect proceeds of life insurance policies he had purchased on the lives of his domestic partner and sons.

Elmezayen allegedly purchased several life and accidental death insurance policies providing coverage on himself, his domestic partner and their three children in 2012 and 2013, according to the grand jury indictment , which also claims that Elmezayen collected more than $260,000 from accidental death insurance policies he had taken out on the children's lives.

"This case alleges a calculated and cold-hearted scheme to profit off the deaths of two helpless children," US Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. "The alleged conduct shocks the conscience, and we will use every tool available to us to ensure that justice is done."

Currently, Elmezayen is in federal custody on the insurance fraud charges. Once that case is completed, he will be tried on the murder charges with the special circumstance allegations that the crimes were carried out for financial gain.

If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole or death. A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date, according to the DA's office.

The district attorney's office, which declined a previous case against Elmezayen in December 2017, would not comment on the new charges against the defendant.

Diab has not responded to CNN's request for comment.