Arkansas sheriff's deputy killed during domestic welfare call

(CNN) A sheriff's deputy was killed Thursday while responding to a domestic welfare call, Arkansas State Police said.

Stone County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mike Stephen, 56, responded to the call in Leslie, north of Little Rock, just after 8:30 a.m. local time, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said at a news conference.

Stephen was killed when gunfire erupted after he arrived at the home and spoke to a woman there, Sadler said.

The suspect who opened fire on Stephen was found dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect, who was not been identified, was killed by authorities or took his own life.

Sadler said the public identification of the suspect is pending notification of next of kin.

