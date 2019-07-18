AriZona Iced Tea and Adidas offered super exclusive shoes for 99 cents, and the police had to shut them down

(CNN) The great big brand collaboration machine has chosen two more ingredients at random, put them in a martini shaker and belched out another limited edition, OMG-why-do-I-want-it-so-bad crossover.

To add to the maelstrom of footwear-related feelings, these shoes are only 99 cents. Get it? Like a can of AriZona Iced Tea! But, they were only available Thursday at Adidas' NYC pop-up store in New York City.

Don't even look at these neon-colored Rugrats-era throwback Continentals. It's too painful.

Until you read this, you didn't know you wanted these things. And now, you can't have them! The modern-day Tantalus stoops to drink not from a pool of water, but a pool of AriZona Iced Tea. So too does it dry up as his parched lips draw near. He reaches not for the fruit of the tree, but an Adidas shoebox, and it likewise shrinks from his grasp.

What evil beings we must be to have these pleasures laid in front of us, yet be denied.