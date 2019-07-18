The 200th firefighter just died from a World Trade Center-related illness

(CNN) New York City officials says that 200 firefighters have now lost their lives from illnesses stemming from their time working at the World Trade Center after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Richard Driscoll, who was the 200th firefighter to succumb to an illness related to the World Trade Center, served the New York City Fire Department for 32 years, and was cited for bravery five times during his career, according to FDNY.

He retired from Engine 91 in East Harlem in 2002.

In a tweet Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio paid his respects to firefighters Richard Driscoll and Kevin Nolan. "They didn't hesitate to run into danger. They stayed until the work was done," he said.

Nolan, the 199th firefighter to die from 9/11-related conditions, served the department from 1989 to 2007, retiring with Engine Company 79 in the Bronx.

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11, 2001: (SEPTEMBER 11 RETROSPECTIVE) A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a terrorist attack. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

