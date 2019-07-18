Flying ants invade Britain in swarms so large they were seen from space

London (CNN) On one day every year, as per tradition, Britain is invaded by swarms of flying ants -- and this year, the insects arrived in such vast numbers they were seen from space.

The insects swept into the south of England on Tuesday, in an invasion that -- at first glance -- seems to indicate we are living in the early stages of a disaster movie.

So huge were the storms that weather radar mistook them for rain -- a far more common phenomena on the British Isles.

BBC Weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King noticed the error, writing on Twitter alongside a video of the radar readings: "Flying ants!!! Swarms of them flying into the sky in S Eng are being picked up as rain on the radar image this morning...!"

Flying ants!!!



Swarms of them flying into the sky in S Eng are being picked up as rain on the radar image this morning...!#flyingantday #flyingants 🐜🐜🐜🐜#yuk pic.twitter.com/QGOcikqJFq — Simon King (@SimonOKing) July 17, 2019

But while the attack may seem unusual, it merely signaled the annual arrival of what has come to be known as Flying Ant Day.

Read More