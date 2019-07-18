'Dosa King' dead: Indian restaurant icon and convicted murderer P. Rajagopal dies aged 71

(CNN) An Indian restaurant icon known as the "Dosa King," who was jailed last week for the murder of a love interest's husband, died from a heart attack Thursday, his lawyer said.

P. Rajagopal was the founder of the popular Indian restaurant chain Saravana Bhavan, which he began in 1981 and now has more than 80 locations across the world.

He was also a convicted murderer who was found guilty in 2004 of ordering the killing of the husband of a woman he wanted to marry.

Rajagopal finally began to serve his life sentence on July 9, 15 years after he was convicted, but suffered a heart attack one week later.

According to his lawyer, he was admitted to a local hospital by order of the Madras High Court but died on Thursday. He was 71 years old.

Read More