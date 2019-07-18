Three men sentenced to death for killing Scandinavian hikers in Morocco

(CNN) Three men have been sentenced to death over the murder of two young Scandinavian women in Morocco, the lawyer for one of the victim's family confirmed Thursday.

Abdelsamad al-Joud, Younes Ouziad and Rashid Afati were convicted of murdering Norweigan national Maren Ueland, 28, and Danish national Louisa Jespersen, 24.

A fourth man, Abderrahmane Khayali, was sentenced to life in prison at the anti-terrorist court in Salé, near Morocco's capital Rabat.

The tourists' bodies were found beheaded in a remote area of Morocco's High Atlas mountain range in December. Both women had been spotted with three men in their hotel in Marrakesh before heading to the mountains to hike.

Tributes to the memory of Jespersen and Ueland are seen in Copenhagen in December.

State-run Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) previously reported that the pair had been killed with a "melee weapon."

