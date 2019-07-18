Pakistan ordered to review death sentence of Indian accused of spying

(CNN) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Pakistan to review and reconsider a death sentence handed down to a former Indian Navy officer convicted of spying.

In a ruling Wednesday , the United Nations' top court found Pakistan authorities broke international law by not informing Kulbhushan Jadhav of his rights and depriving the Indian government of consular access.

Pakistan breached the Vienna Convention by denying India "the right to communicate with and have access to (Jadhav), to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation," the ruling stated.

Jadhav was arrested in Pakistan in March 2016 and accused of being an Indian spy. Pakistan authorities claimed they detained him in the restive Balochistan province, which is home to a separatist insurgency that Pakistan accuses India of backing.

The charges leveled against Jadhav included "espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan" and he was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court in April 2017.

