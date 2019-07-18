227 dead after monsoon floods devastate South Asia

(CNN) At least 227 people have died since flash floods ravaged swathes of South Asia over the weekend, officials said Thursday.

Flooding and landslides, triggered by torrential monsoon rains, have swept across India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, leaving devastation in each country.

The northeastern Indian states of Bihar and Assam were hit particularly hard. The death toll has risen to 67 in Bihar and 10 in Assam, with more than 10.3 million people affected in total, according to the states' disaster management authorities.

Indian residents in the state of Bihar wade along a flooded street carrying their belongings on July 17, 2019.

In Bihar, the rains have eased, allowing the full extent of the damage to become clear. As the floodwaters recede, the bodies of previously undiscovered victims are being recovered, said state officials Thursday.

The two Indian states have set up more than 900 relief camps and temporary shelters for evacuees and displaced families, who number over 265,000.

