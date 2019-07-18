13 feared dead in suspected arson attack in Japanese animation studio

Tokyo (CNN) At least 13 people are feared dead and 38 injured in a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in Japan Thursday, fire officials said.

The Kyoto Fire department confirmed that one person has died and 12 people were found with "no vital signs" inside the building, which belonged to Kyoto Animation Co. In Japan, deaths must be confirmed by a doctor before being officially announced.

Kyoto police said that a man poured what appeared to be gasoline around the Kyoto Animation studio and set it on fire. The suspect, described by police as being in his 40s, has been taken into custody.

Fire department officials said an additional 38 people were injured, with ten believed to be in a serious condition.

The fire broke out at about 10:30 a.m local time on Thursday (9:30 p.m.ET) and police said a resident reported hearing a sound like an explosion coming from the studio.

