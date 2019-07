(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Trump claimed he disavows the "send her back" chant that broke out at his rally on Thursday, despite remaining silent and starting racist attacks.

-- A federal judge denied Jeffrey Epstein's request for home detention at his mansion , ordering the multimillionaire to remain in jail pending his trial on sex trafficking charges.

-- The House voted to gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, but it's unlikely that it will be taken up by the GOP-led Senate.

-- At least 33 people have died, and dozens more are injured, after a suspected arson attack at an anime studio in Kyoto, Japan.