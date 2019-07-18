(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- President Trump claimed he disavows the "send her back" chant that broke out at his rally on Thursday, despite remaining silent and starting racist attacks.
-- A federal judge denied Jeffrey Epstein's request for home detention at his mansion, ordering the multimillionaire to remain in jail pending his trial on sex trafficking charges.
-- The House voted to gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, but it's unlikely that it will be taken up by the GOP-led Senate.
-- At least 33 people have died, and dozens more are injured, after a suspected arson attack at an anime studio in Kyoto, Japan.
-- FBI warrants that were released Thursday show how Donald Trump and others quickly arranged the hush-money deal to hide his alleged affair right before the 2016 presidential election.
-- A father in California who drove his two autistic sons off a pier has been charged with capital murder.
-- Chuck Schumer asked for the federal government to investigate the smartphone application FaceApp over security concerns.
-- More than a year after Toys "R" Us closed all 700 of its American stores, they are opening two new stores. Here's where they are.
-- Adidas and AriZona Iced Tea collaborated to create limited-edition shoes that cost 99 cents. Here's why the police had to shut it down.