Hossein Ensan wins the 2019 World Series of Poker main event and takes home $10 million

The 55 year old is the oldest player to win this event in 20 years.

Dario Sammartino of Italy took home $6 million for his runner-up finish.

"He's a really good guy," Sammartino said of Ensan to ESPN after the tournament. "I met him a long time ago; we are friends and I really love him, so I'm really happy for him. Of course I wanted to win this, but he is the winner, so bravo."