Hossein Ensan wins the 2019 World Series of Poker main event and takes home $10 million

By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Updated 1:49 PM ET, Wed July 17, 2019

(CNN)The world of poker has a new champion.

Hossein Ensan won the the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event late Tuesday night in Las Vegas, earning himself $10 million and the prestigious bracelet to go with it.
"It's unbelievable, I cannot understand this moment. ... I must go to sleep and wake up, and then maybe I know I have the bracelet," Ensan told ESPN. "Maybe it's a dream. I don't know."
Ensan, who is from Germany, beat out 8,568 other players during the 10-day competition. It was the second-largest Main Event of all time, according to WSOP.com.
    The 55 year old is the oldest player to win this event in 20 years.
      Dario Sammartino of Italy took home $6 million for his runner-up finish.
      "He's a really good guy," Sammartino said of Ensan to ESPN after the tournament. "I met him a long time ago; we are friends and I really love him, so I'm really happy for him. Of course I wanted to win this, but he is the winner, so bravo."