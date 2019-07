Hossein Ensan wins the 2019 World Series of Poker main event and takes home $10 million

(CNN) The world of poker has a new champion.

"It's unbelievable, I cannot understand this moment. ... I must go to sleep and wake up, and then maybe I know I have the bracelet," Ensan told ESPN . "Maybe it's a dream. I don't know."

Ensan, who is from Germany, beat out 8,568 other players during the 10-day competition . It was the second-largest Main Event of all time, according to WSOP.com

The 55 year old is the oldest player to win this event in 20 years.

