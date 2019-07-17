WNBA suspends LA Sparks guard Riquna Williams for 10 games after domestic violence allegation

(CNN) The WNBA suspended a Los Angeles Sparks player without pay on Tuesday because of a domestic violence allegation stemming from an incident in December, the league said.

Williams was arrested April 29 on charges of burglary with assault or battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, online records from Palm Beach County in Florida show. The arrest stemmed from the December incident.

CNN has reached out to Williams' attorney Daniel Riccardo Paige, but has not heard back.

The league said that it conducted its own inquiry into the incident, interviewing Williams and several witnesses.

