Dozens of beachgoers helped save a pod of beached whales

(CNN) Dozens of beachgoers stepped in to help several pilot whales that beached on a coastal Georgia island on Tuesday, according to local authorities and videos shared on social media.

Dixie McCoy, who witnessed the rescue and posted live footage of it on Facebook, told CNN at least 20 whales came near the shore of St. Simons Island's East Beach.

About five or six whales from the pod beached themselves, and bystanders worked to push the animals back to sea, Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) spokesman Tyler Jones told CNN in an emailed statement.

"As we arrived at the beach, we noticed a group of people in the water. At first we thought they had dolphins doing some sort of show," McCoy said. "As we got closer, we couldn't believe what we saw."

"It was so sad to see so many whales on the beach," she continued. "Everyone was trying so hard to get them back in the water. "

