Thousands show up to burial of Vietnam veteran who had no living relatives

(CNN) When Wayne Wilson's friends put a call out for community members to attend his funeral, they were expecting an additional 10 to 15 people to show up.

Instead, about 3,000 people turned out on Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Vietnam War veteran, who did not have any surviving family members.

Wilson, who died May 28 at age 67, served in the army from 1971 to 1977, according to his obituary.

"I was just amazed when I pulled up in the hearse," Drew Mikel, an intern at the Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services who helped publicize Wilson's funeral, told CNN.

"I was driving through a sea of people. I couldn't believe that many people actually turned out."

