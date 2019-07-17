Stanford University is investigating a noose hanging near a student residence

(CNN) Stanford University is looking into reports of a noose found hanging near a campus residence -- which could become a hate crime investigation.

Over the weekend, Stanford Department of Public Safety deputies found a white rope, about three feet long, suspended from a tall bush, according to a statement released by the California university Tuesday.

The noose was found near a residence for summer students.

The incident is currently being investigated as a "suspicious circumstance," according to the statement, but if more evidence is found, it may be re-classified as a hate crime.

"We feel it is important to state that a noose is recognized as a symbol of violence and racism directed against African American peoples. Such a symbol has no place on our campus," the university said.

