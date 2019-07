Royal Caribbean cancels stop in Puerto Rico due to protests over governor

(CNN) Royal Caribbean has canceled a cruise ship's stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico, due to widespread protests against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

The company's corporate communications manager, Owen Torres, announced the decision Tuesday on the company blog.

"In light of current unrest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, we have canceled today's call to San Juan. Empress of the Seas has been re-routed to Tortola, and our guests will receive refunds for prepaid shore excursions. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will make adjustments as necessary to ensure the safety and security of our guests and crew," Torres said.

The ship is scheduled to return to Miami on Sunday.

Police block demonstrators from advancing to La Fortaleza governor's residence in San Juan Sunday.

Protests began over the weekend after the Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages from Rosselló's private group chat via Telegram.

Read More