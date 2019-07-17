Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo was arrested in California on extradition orders

(CNN) Former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo was arrested Tuesday in California, the Peruvian Attorney General said on Twitter.

Toledo was arrested on an extradition order to bring him back to Peru, where he faces corruption charges, the Attorney General said.

On Tuesday, Toledo appeared in court where US Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson ordered he remain jailed until his next hearing, which has been scheduled for Friday morning.

The Odebrecht scandal

Toledo, who served as president of Peru from 2001 to 2006, has been implicated in the largest global scandal in modern history: the Odebrecht corruption scandal.

