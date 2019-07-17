Thieves stole $9 from a girl's lemonade stand for charity. Police and neighbors rallied to give her more than $300

(CNN) In late June, 11-year-old Alizay Kashif set up a lemonade stand in her family's neighborhood in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb on the western outskirts of Chicago.

She was selling refreshments to benefit Feeding America , a national network of food banks.

But after she took in nine bucks, a group of teenagers grabbed the money basket and drove off with it. She was devastated.

That's when her father posted on the neighborhood social media platform Nextdoor, explaining how sad his daughter was and asking what he should do about the theft.

Neighbors come to help

