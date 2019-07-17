Protesters arrested at Hawaii's Mauna Kea for blocking construction of the Thirty-Meter Telescope

(CNN) Hawaii's governor has issued an emergency proclamation as protests continue over the construction of a major new telescope.

Demonstrators have been dug in for days. Police arrested 33 protesters on Wednesday, but they were almost immediately released, according to Dan Dennison, a spokesman for Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Gov. David Ige said he issued the proclamation on Wednesday to "protect the health, safety, and welfare" of the people on Hawaii's Big Island and across the state.

The emergency proclamation gives law enforcement increased flexibility and authority to close more areas and restrict access on Mauna Kea, Ige's office said. It will also allow law enforcement to improve its management of the site and surrounding areas and ensure public safety, the governor's office said.

"Our top priority is the safety and security of our communities and the TMT construction teams. This is a long-term process and we are committed to enforcing the law and seeing this project through," Ige said.

Read More