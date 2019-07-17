Protesters arrested at Hawaii's Mauna Kea for blocking construction of the Thirty-Meter Telescope

(CNN) Demonstrators have been dug in for days to protest the construction of a major new telescope in Hawaii.

And now police have arrested some of the protesters, according to Dan Dennison, a spokesman for Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Demonstrators at the access road to Mauna Kea on Hawaii's Big Island have been in place since Monday, the day when construction was slated to kick off on the Thirty-Meter Telescope at top of the mountain.

Some native Hawaiians see the peak as a sacred site . Revered ancestors are buried there, and it's been seen as a place where humans can enter heaven. Astronomers, on the hand, value the site as among the best in the world for capturing a clear glimpse of the origins of the universe.

Dennison said law enforcement have been in dialogue with the protesters to navigate the standoff.

