An 11-year-old's clever 'ice cold beer' sign sure got the cops' attention

(CNN) Everyone loves a lemonade on a hot summer day, but 11-year old Seth had an even better idea.

He decided to set up a stand advertising "ICE COLD BEER."

This quickly caught the attention of his neighborhood in Utah. So much so, that the Brigham City Police Department received three reports about the business operation.

But when officers they arrived on the scene on Tuesday, all they found was a savvy salesman.

The young man was in fact selling ice cold (root) beer.

Read More