TODAY co-anchor Dylan Dreyer reveals she is pregnant with her second child

The announcement came this morning on the show and, as her two-year-old son Calvin excitedly shared, it's another boy.
Dreyer, 37, has been open about her struggles with infertility in the past. The anchor had a miscarriage last winter and has been affected by secondary infertility -- infertility that happens after already having a baby. She also has low egg count, which makes pregnancy difficult.
She was about to start IVF back in May when she got the news.
"My doctor calls and says, 'Don't take anything. You're pregnant!'" she recalled on TODAY. "I'm just so happy now, I've been keeping this secret so long."